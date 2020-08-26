Woman Caught On Camera With Omwenga Recalls Events Before Fatal Shooting

A woman caught on CCTV footage with the late Kevin Omwenga has told the police that they barely knew each other but were in the process of getting to know each other.

The woman, clad in a yellow dress and black pair of sandals walked in with the deceased into his Galana Suites apartment at around 10.35 pm.

She, a Tanzanian national who resides in Ngara, told the police that the prime suspect in Omwenga’s murder,Robert Bodo Ouko followed them in a few minutes later.

She recalled Ouko asking to speak to Omwenga privately in the bedroom.

At the time, they (Ouko, Omwenga, his brother (Wycliffe) and other male companions) were in the living room.

Moments later after the deceased and Ouko left them, the young woman said they heard a loud sound like that of gunfire.

“A few minutes later, we heard a loud sound akin to that of a gunshot emanating from Omwenga’s bedroom,” she said.

The deceased’s brother who rushed him to hospital told the police that he thought the gas cylinder had exploded.

Ouko in his statement told the officers that Omwenga shot himself and that it was purely an accident, something that government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor could not determine.

“It is hard to answer [whether the incident was accidental or deliberate] because that is based on the circumstance [that led to the shooting]. When I look at the bullet, it was a close shot, which entered his body at an elevated angle,” said Dr Oduor.

An autopsy report showed that the bullet that was fired from an elevated angle ripped through Omwenga’s heart tearing his left lung causing internal bleeding.

“He was shot once in the left chest area. The bullet tore through the heart then there was a collapse of the left lung and a lot of bleeding in the left side of the chest,” said Oduor.

Also a suspect in the case is Ouko’s boss, Chris Obure who owns the murder weapon.

He (Obure) and Ouko are being held for 12 days pending investigations.

According to K24 Digital, the police are also looking for a man of Arab descent who left the scene of crime at 9.36 pm and returned three minutes later.

He has been identified as Jamal. He and Omwenga were apparently planning a trip to Dubai towards the end of this week.

Police are seeking to determine the purpose of the trip.

