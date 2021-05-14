Woman Arrested in Kisumu for Allegedly Stealing Mosquito Nets Worth Sh380,000

Police in Kisumu are holding a woman who is believed to have stolen 950 treated mosquito nets worth at least Sh380,000.

The suspect, Mary Awino Ohala, is said to have stolen 19 bales of the nets which were discovered at her home in USAID estate in Kisumu.

Police believe the mosquito nets are part of those given to Kenya by the Global Fund for free distribution.

This particular consignment was stolen from Rabuor and Nyangande hospitals.

According to county police commander Samuel Anampiu, police officers from Obunga police recovered the consignment after acting on a tip off.

Read: Three Kisumu Officials Arrested Over Missing Ksh6.8 Million Mosquito Nets

Ms Ohala is being held for questioning and will be arraigned next week.

Last week, three senior health officials were apprehended over disappearance of mosquito nets worth Sh6.8 million.

The over 17,000 mosquito nets were meant for free distribution to families in Nyando to curb the spread of malaria in the area.

Then, Anampiu told members of the press that 181 bales were missing from Nyang’ande hospital and another 160 from Rabuor hospital with each bale containing 50 nets.

Those arrested were Theresa Anyango Otieno, the acting officer in charge at Rabuor sub-county hospital; Cynthia Akinyi, the acting officer in charge of net distribution at Nyang’ande area; and David Ouma, the officer in charge at Nyang’ande hospital.

Police were also hunting for two more suspects, namely Dickson Malit who was stationed at Rabuor sub-county hospital but was on study leave, as well as one Samuel Omino.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu