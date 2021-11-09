Woman Arrested in Kasarani after Drugging Victim, Robbing Him of Sh1 Million

A woman who is said to have robbed a reveller of Sh1 million at an Embakasi nightclub has been arrested.

The suspect, Virginia Wangui Thiga, was nabbed by serious crimes detectives in Kasarani after the victim filed a report at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

According to DCI director George Kinoti, the victim was in the company of a friend when he met Wangui and another suspect yet to be apprehended.

“Before the unfortunate incident, the man together with a male friend were enjoying their drinks at the popular joint, when all of a sudden two light skinned ladies stepped into the bar. The men beckoned them to join their table but the beauties were hesitant and appeared not interested in their vibe,” said DCI.

A woman who stole over Sh1 million from a reveller who had invited her for a drink at a local joint in Embakasi, was last evening arrested by serious crimes detectives and placed behind bars. What began as a night of merry making with a happy ending in sight, turned out to — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 9, 2021

The women would, however, later joined the duo for drinks before heading to a guest house identified as Rysta’s Guest House at around 4 am.

“However, once in the room the victim’s colleague developed cold feet and staggered home, leaving his friend in the company of the two ladies,” narrated DCI.

The victim allegedly lost consciousness and only recalls being fed pieces of chicken by Wangui and her accomplice before waking up in hospital.

The women made away with his mobile phone, ATM and identity card. They also withdrew the aforementioned amount of money from his mobile and bank accounts.

“The suspect shall be arraigned in court today to answer to charges of stealing contrary to section 268 as read with section 275 of the penal code,” said Kinoti.

The victim is said to have ingested a large amount of a stupefying substance.

