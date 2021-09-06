Woman Arrested in Connection with Fraudulent Sale of Hired Vehicles in Kiambu

A 33-year-old woman linked to a series of fraudulent sales of hired motor vehicles has been arrested in Kiambu.

Eunice Lewa Kimondiu, alias Agnes Mutheu, was arrested in Gatundu on Saturday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations while on a mission to defraud a buyer.

The suspect, a resident of Kahawa Sukari, had put up a Toyota Wish for sale.

According to the DCI, the vehicle had previously been hired from Kitale.

Unknown to the suspect, police said, the supposed buyer had laid a trap for the woman after a female friend was defrauded by the same person in a similar manner.

The suspect is alleged to have sold a Toyota Axio to the woman while using forged documents.

The women reported the matter at the DCI offices in Kiambu on July 15.

“The car had later been towed from a car wash moments after the victim paid the agreed amount of Sh630,000,” DCI said.

This was after the responsible car hire agency reported to police of a stolen hired car, which detectives tracked to the car wash in Ruaka and confirmed that it had been hired from Nakuru.

After the woman tipped off the Kiambu-based detectives on the Saturday sale, the County DCI head dispatched undercover detectives to accompany the buyer.

“As is her norm, the 33-year-old Kimondiu appeared armed with forged documents of the Toyota Wish, only to find that her 40th day had come earlier than she anticipated,” DCI added.

The woman is currently being held by police in Kiambu pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing other members of the syndicate.

