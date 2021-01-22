Woman Arrested For Stealing One-month-old Baby At A Salon In Homa Bay

A one-month-old baby, who had been stolen in Homa Bay County, has been reunited with his family three weeks after the incident was reported.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), baby Stanley Decimal was rescued with the help of officers from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau and their counterparts from the Child Protection Unit.

During the operation, a woman identified as Bella Achieng’ Ogolla was arrested for the theft.

Bella is alleged to have stolen the baby from his mother identified as Benta Achieng at a Salon in Rodi Kopany in Homa Bay.

The suspect, the DCI said, had met Benta in hospital days before she delivered.

“Detectives are still trying to figure out how she managed to convince her 42-year-old husband Bernard Akello, that she was pregnant all along and had finally bore him a son, ” DCI said in a statement.

Cases of child theft and trafficking have been on the rise over the recent past.

In October last year, two women were arrested in Mlolongo, Machakos County, in a botched child trafficking deal.

Mlolongo Division Assistant County Commissioner Dennis Ongaga confirmed the arrest saying they had laid a trap for the two women after a tip-off from members of the public.

The police officers then posed as customers and nabbed the women.

“The women have been taken to Mlolongo Police Station for further investigations. The rescued infant has been handed over to a rescue centre in Kitengela,” said Ongaga.

