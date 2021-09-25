Woman Arrested After Foiled Plot to Steal Baby at KNH

Police are holding a woman believed to have sneaked into Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) with the hope of stealing a baby.

Elizabeth Musembi is said to have attempted to get into the maternity ward disguised as a pregnant woman.

But the hospital security guards did not fall for her tricks and instead informed Kilimani Police.

Read: 24-year-old Vegetable Vendor Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Three-month Old Baby

“Information had been leaked to us and we indeed confirmed that that is not a genuine pregnancy,” said Kilimani OCPD, Andrew Mbogo on Friday.

“We strongly believe she would have left the hospital facility with a child not her own.”

Musembi told the police that she was in communication with a woman who had promised to give her a baby after delivery, a claim police disputed.

Read Also: Woman Arrested For Stealing One-month-old Baby At A Salon In Homa Bay

The suspect had allegedly tried to get pregnant but her efforts proved futile.

“Niko na shida ya kupata mtoto…nilizungumza na mama fulani aliniambia atanizalia…” the suspect said.

“Mimi naskianga Kenyatta ina watu ambao wanapata watoto na wanawaacha.”

Read Also: Man Charged with Stealing Lover’s Sh5.7 Million Vehicle Over Disagreement

On her person were antenatal clinic papers allegedly given to her by the woman who had promised to give her baby away.

Prior to her arraignment on Monday, the police will have the suspect go through a couple of tests.

She will then be charged with the offence of conspiracy to effect unlawful purpose contrary to section 395 (f) of the Penal Code.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...