Woman Arrested After Faking Kidnapping to Elope with Cab Driver

DCI detectives have arrested a woman who faked her kidnapping in order to elope with a cab driver.

Jane Wairimu Ndung’u is said to have called her husband, Brian Mutuku, on Friday evening claiming to have been kidnapped along Loita Street in Nairobi’s CBD.

She claimed that her kidnappers were demanding Sh200,000 as ransom before letting her go.

A panicky Mutuku filed a missing persons report at Embakasi Police Station.

He (Mutuku) and Wairimu’s kin managed to raise Sh17,000 which they sent to the alleged kidnappers.

“Unbeknownst to them, Wairimu had eloped with a cab driver to his one roomed abode in Malaa, where they were enjoying soft life unperturbed, after withdrawing the sent amount,” said DCI.

That night as he was pondering his next move, a distraught Mutuku received a call from his wife who sounded panic stricken, claiming to have been kidnapped by unknown people who were demanding Sh200,000 as ransom. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 22, 2021

Days later, the family once again sent Wairimu and her lover some Sh40,000 which they withdrew at Mtito-a-Ndei to distract the officers.

As the sleuths were about to pounce on the duo, the alleged kidnapper, Richard Mogire, received calls from his 21-year-old girlfriend.

The Jomo Kenyatta University student demanded to know why Mogire stood her up over the weekend.

“Mogire tried to explain that he would make it up to her this coming weekend but she would hear none of it and demanded that he picks her up, lest she leaves him,” added DCI.

Mogire instead changed vehicles, picked the JKUAT student and took her to his place where he and Wairimu had been hiding.

The trio stayed put in the one-roomed apartment until Wednesday when they were apprehended in Sagana.

“How Mogire convinced his campus girl to hang on and play ball yet she wasn’t part of the initial plan, still remains a puzzle,” added DCI.

Wairimu told officers that she was trying to get away from creditors after her losing her job.

The three are currently being held at Embakasi Police Station pending arraignment later today (Thursday).

