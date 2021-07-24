Woman Arrested After Police Constable Dies Minutes After Leaving Her House

A woman has been arrested after a police constable believed to be her lover collapsed and died just minutes after leaving her house.

The woman has been detained at Olenguruone Police Station in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County on the suspicion that she might have a hand in the death of police constable David Kurgat.

According to a local publication, the incident happened a few minutes past midnight where Kurgat is said to have paid the girlfriend who resided one kilometer from the police station a visit.

The incident was recorded under OB Number 03/24/07/2021 with the police revealing that sh would aid in conducting investigations.

“Police are holding the lady because his friend passed away en route from her house,” reads the statement by the police.

In yet another account of events, police are yet to trace GSU officer Joseph Otieno who has been missing since July 9, 2021.

Despite intensifying their search units to other counties, there is still no trail of Otieno.

Otieno, aged 36 went missing on July 9, 2021, with the wife, Caroline Odhiambo, filing a missing person’s report at the Kasarani Police Station.

Authorities revealed that Otieno had hired a vehicle for personal use only for it to be found abandoned the following day at Mwiki area.

Forensic officers visited the scene where the car was found and analyzed the area before towing it to the police station.

“The search mission was conducted around Mwiki Gituamba farm where the last car track signal was traced,” OCPD Mwanzo told a local publication.

Otieno was attached to the armory at the GSU and also served at the VVIP protection unit.

