Woman Arrested as Detectives Rescue Baby Stolen in Funyula

A one-year-old baby girl stolen from her home in Funyula, Busia county, has finally been found and reunited with her biological mother.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Baby Gladwel Zawadi was rescued after a three-day meticulous operation.

The baby was found in Mabatini area within Busia County on Thursday evening where one Electine Obonyo was arrested.

Baby Zawadi went missing on November 16.

Police suspect that Obonyo stole the baby from the doorstep of their house as her nanny went about daily house chores.

Read: National Police Service’s Flight Engineer Rescues Two Minors Kidnapped in Muthurwa

“She was busy doing laundry a few steps from the house when she turned back to find the baby missing,” DCI said.

The mother immediately filed a report at Funyula Police Station where detectives swung into action to bring the minor home.

“For three days, the team following leads provided by witnesses tracked the suspect down and finally pounced on her last evening, in Mabatini area of Busia town,” DCI added.

Read Also: Mama Lucy Hospital CEO, 2 Others Arrested In Connection With Child-trafficking Syndicate

The baby, DCI said, was rescued in good health and reunited with her mother Anne Nanjumbia, who sobbed uncontrollably at the sight of the fruit of her womb.

The suspect is currently being held at Bumala police station pending arraignment in court.

As is our tradition DCI agents are on high alert and remain vigilant across the country, ready to act incase of any eventuality. Do not hesitate to reach us 0800 722 203. #FichuakwaDCI — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 19, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...