Woman Arrested After Ford-Kenya Official Dies in Lodging

Police are holding a 25-year-old woman in connection to the mysterious death of a Ford Kenya Party official in a lodging in Bungoma County.

A report by the police indicates that Moses Nabibya, Ford Kenya’s National Organizing Secretary in Bungoma was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

He had apparently checked in at a lodging in Misikhu, Webuye on Wednesday night with a lady friend. It is however unclear how he ended up unconscious.

Confirming the same, Webuye East police boss Martha Ng’etich said the woman is in their custody with investigations ongoing to determine the circumstances under which Mr Nabibya died.

Read: Wrangles in Ford Kenya Intensify as Wetang’ula Dismisses Eseli’s Notice for Delegates Conference

“Mr Hendry Walucho Kisiangani who is the manager of the resort came and recorded the statement with the police. The woman is the main suspect,” said Ms Ng’etich as quoted by Nation.

In the room, two pairs of Mara Moja painkillers were recovered.

Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has mourned the deceased terming him a strong pillar in his politics and the party in general.

“This morning, I lost a strong pillar in our party Mr Moses Nabibiya who was a very loyal party supporter. Mr Nabibya has stood with the party in bad and good times and was its pillar, particularly in Kimilili. My condolences go out to his family, friends and Ford Kenya fraternity,” Wetangula said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...