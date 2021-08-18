Unidentified Woman Among Two Gangsters Killed In Shootout With Police Along Old Kiambu Road

Two gangsters were fatally injured last night, as they engaged Starehe-based detectives in a fierce shootout along Old Kiambu road, next to Karura dispensary.
The suspects who included an unidentified woman aged between 25 to 30, had earlier been flagged down by the detectives but they defied the orders and opened fire towards the officers.
The bodies of the deceased were moved to city mortuary pending identification.
