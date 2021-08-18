Unidentified Woman Among Two Gangsters Killed In Shootout With Police Along Old Kiambu Road

Two gangsters were fatally injured last night, as they engaged Starehe-based detectives in a fierce shootout along Old Kiambu road, next to Karura dispensary. The suspects who included an unidentified woman aged between 25 to 30, had earlier been flagged down by the detectives but they defied the orders and opened fire towards the officers.

This prompted a fierce exchange of fire that left the two fatally wounded as one more accomplice fled the scene to the nearby Karura forest.

One falcon sport pistol with seven rounds of 9mm calibre, 11 master keys, 150 duplicated keys and two claw bars were recovered. Also recovered was a television set, a laptop and a DVD machine.

In a bid to conceal the actual registration number of their vehicle, the number plate’s last letter had been altered to read KCY 482U instead of KCY 482J.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to city mortuary pending identification. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...