Woman Allegedly Stabs Lover After Refusing To Sleep With Her

Police in Chogoria Town in Tharaka Nithi County are investigating an instance where a middle-aged woman stabbed her lover after he allegedly refused to sleep with her.

According to a police report, the suspect identified as Susan Gakii stabbed Martin Kahiga, 42, after he refused to spend a night with her in her house.

Later, Ms Gakii attempted suicide by stabbing herself in the stomach. The incident happened after the two came from a date in Polepole market centre in Chogoria Town.

“This led to a confrontation. Gakii, thereafter, picked a kitchen knife and stabbed Kahiga in the right side of his chest,” a police report filed at Chogoria Police Station says.

Ms Gakii later raised alarm, attracting the attention of her neighbours identified as Glory Mwende, Winjoy Gatwiri and Martin Mutuma.

She, however, refused to open the door for them, and the three were forced to break in through the window.

The two were rushed to PCEA Chogoria Hospital, where Mr Kahiga was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The suspect’s condition is stable. We will interrogate her after she’s discharged from hospital,” police said.

