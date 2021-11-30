Woman Accuses Senator Ledama of Neglecting Son, Demands Sh200,000 Monthly Upkeep

Narok senator Ledama Olekina has been dragged to court by a woman claiming to have birthed his son a year ago.

In an application filed at Milimani Law Courts through Ojijo Senaji Advocates, Esther Wanjiru Gatume has alleged that she met the legislator in September 2019.

It is then that they began an intimate relationship that led to the birth of the child in October 2020.

In documents dated November 25, Ms Gatemu accuses the first time senator of abandoning her immediately after learning that she was expectant.

Ledama, she said, cut communication with her forcing her to go through the pregnancy alone.

“That when I conceived and realized I was pregnant I immediately informed the respondent that he was going to be a father but to my dismay and utter shock the respondent cut off communication with me,” her affidavit reads in part.

In a certificate of urgency filed in court, Ms Gatemu avers that she informed Ledama of the birth of their son but he ignored her.

She now wants the court to compel the senator to take care of their son as he is the biological father.

Ms Gatemu is demanding an interim Sh200,000 monthly upkeep for their son seeing as she lost her job and can no longer take care of the minor on her own.

She also wants the senator to pay for the minor’s school fees and related expenses and to include the minor in his medical cover pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

She maintains that the respondent is a member of parliament and a prolific businessman with steady income and excessive means to provide for the minor.

In a letter dated September 3 and addressed to the senator, the Ms Gatemu demanded Sh350,000 monthly upkeep which she said would be utilized as follows; house help Sh17,000, food Sh50,000, medical Sh40,000, shelter Sh80,000, clothing Sh50,000, entertainment Sh43,000, utility bills Sh50,000 and service charge of Sh20,000.

