Woman Accuses Mukhisa Kituyi of Assaulting Her For Rejecting Sexual Advances

A woman has accused presidential aspirant Mukhisa Kituyi of assaulting her in May after she rejected his sexual advances.

The victim, Diana Opemi Lutta, claimed the former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary General attacked last month at a five star hotel.

In a report filed at Nyali police station and booked under OB Number 10/22/05/2021, Ms Lutta alleged that the presidential aspirant is her boyfriend.

“Assault report to the station by one Diana Opemi Lutta (who) has submitted a report today the 22nd day of May 2021, at around 0200 hours. She has been assaulted by a person known to her within Tamarind Village, namely Mukhisa Kituyi whom she claims to be her boyfriend,” read the police report.

On the material day, Ms Lutta told the police, the perpetrator pushed her from the bed and continued raining blows on her. She allegedly injured her knee when she fell.

“Police advised her to seek medical attention for further police action after she was issued with a P3 form which was later filled at the Coast General Hospital,” the police report continues.

Speaking to People Daily, Kituyi confirmed that indeed the matter was reported to the police but has since been withdrawn.

“Someone had written a report claiming l had assaulted her but it was not true, I’ve never beaten any woman in my life nor do I intend to ever do it at any given time. We sorted out the case and it was withdrawn,” he told the daily.

But according to Nyali OCS Albert Chebii, the matter is still under investigation.

“We are still investigating the matter,” Mr Chebii said.

Kituyi was in the Coast in May to popularize his presidential ambitions after declaring interest in the highest seat in the land.

He returned to the country in February following his resignation at UNCTAD to focus on his presidential campaigns.

