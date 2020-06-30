in NEWS

Woman Accuses CJ Maraga Of Being A Deadbeat Father, Demands Sh161,000 Monthly Upkeep (Video)

CJ David Maraga [Photo/Courtesy]

A woman identified as Mary Kwamboka has accused the Chief Justice of Kenya David Maraga of being a dead beat father and ignoring his responsibilities.

In a video circulated online, Kwamboka caused a spectacle at the Milimani Law Courts demanding an audience from the general public as well as calling for aid claiming she cannot afford a lawyer.

In the clip, Kwamboka intimated that she has been having an affair with the CJ since 2013 and the two share a 6-year-old daughter.

“I met with Maraga and had an affair. We’ve been friends since 2013 and now I have a six-year-old daughter,” said a wailing Kwamboka.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu have intimated that the lady in question demanded Sh161,000 monthly upkeep for the child which includes Sh45,000 rent, Sh20,000 food, Sh5,000 for clothing among other expenses.

Notably, in the video, she has been questioned whether she has sought legal help where she intimated that she has tried with no success.

“I have everything here with me. Akuje tuu agharamie mtoto wake mimi nimechoka,” retorted Kwamboka.

She further alleges that the CJ had been previously summoned by the Children’s Department but he failed to honour the invite.

Written by Kahawa Tungu

