Woman Accuses CJ Maraga Of Being A Deadbeat Father, Demands Sh161,000 Monthly Upkeep (Video)

A woman identified as Mary Kwamboka has accused the Chief Justice of Kenya David Maraga of being a dead beat father and ignoring his responsibilities.

In a video circulated online, Kwamboka caused a spectacle at the Milimani Law Courts demanding an audience from the general public as well as calling for aid claiming she cannot afford a lawyer.

In the clip, Kwamboka intimated that she has been having an affair with the CJ since 2013 and the two share a 6-year-old daughter.

This assault on Maraga’s credibility has gone a little too far. Cringe Worthy https://t.co/FNpLScsD9N — Social Experiment (@MediaMK) June 30, 2020

“I met with Maraga and had an affair. We’ve been friends since 2013 and now I have a six-year-old daughter,” said a wailing Kwamboka.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu have intimated that the lady in question demanded Sh161,000 monthly upkeep for the child which includes Sh45,000 rent, Sh20,000 food, Sh5,000 for clothing among other expenses.

Notably, in the video, she has been questioned whether she has sought legal help where she intimated that she has tried with no success.

“I have everything here with me. Akuje tuu agharamie mtoto wake mimi nimechoka,” retorted Kwamboka.

She further alleges that the CJ had been previously summoned by the Children’s Department but he failed to honour the invite.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

In Luo we would say, “Chenye Maraga amekula haijapotea.” — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) June 30, 2020

Lady claiming to be Maraga’s baby mama causes drama in Milimani courts saying he’s a deadbeat. This looks so staged she went there with cameras and all. Why not take him to court or anything? Unnecessary pic.twitter.com/cAaFVZXA7v — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) June 30, 2020

For how long will the Deep State try to antagonise CJ Maraga? This lady, Nancy Kwamboka Onyancha is clearly out to taint David Maraga's name. Whatever the case, Maraga remains the best CJ Kenya has ever had. Filling the gap upon his exit in 2021 will be a tall order. pic.twitter.com/HP1ZTAyMtF — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) June 30, 2020

