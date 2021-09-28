Woman Accused of Attempting to Steal Baby at KNH Detained for Three days

A Nairobi court on Monday allowed the police to hold a woman who attempted to sneak into the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) maternity ward to steal a baby.

The suspect, Elizabeth Musembi, on Friday told the police that she was barren and had for a longtime tried to get pregnant.

However, preliminary reports show that Musembi, 37, is a mother of three.

At the time of the arrest, the suspect had on her person a pillow which she used to pass as a pregnant woman.

She was produced before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi on a miscellaneous application.

The prosecution and the police sought to have the suspect held for five days to allow completion of investigations.

Police also wanted the suspect held for the said period of time to allow a mental health exam.

Jackline Makumba, the investigating officer, told the court that Musembi underwent a pregnancy test which came back negative.

Court documents show that police believe the mother of three attempted to sneak into the facility with the intent of committing an offence of child stealing.

In his ruling, Mr Ochoi allowed the police to hold Musembi for three days.

He said: “After considering the nature of the application, I find that it has merit and I order for the detention of the suspect at Capital Hill Police Station for three days to enable police complete investigations.”

The suspect will be presented in court on September 30.

