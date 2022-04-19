More Woes for Moses Kuria as Chama cha Kazi Official Resigns Over Mistrust

Gatundu South MP and Chama cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria has been facing a litany of accusations from party members.

The firebrand MP has in the last couple of weeks been accused of shortchanging aspirants.

Now, the CCK deputy organising secretary Peter Muchendu has called it quits over mistrust and poor leadership by the legislator.

In a letter to the MP, which was also copied to the Registrar of Political Parties boss Ann Nderitu, Muchendu accused the party leadership of unilaterally running the party through decisions that were punitive to aspirants.

According to Muchendu, 300 aspirants have had their political dreams shattered after being denied tickets or asked to withdraw from the races.

He claims that the party instituted a life membership cost of Ksh200,000 for MCA contenders and Ksh500,000 for other seats as a prerequisite for aspirants to receive nomination certificates without the consent of the party’s executive committee.

This, he claims, was a full 180 from the motives for the party’s formation.

“It’s a vacation from the principles I believe in and has subsequently locked out over three hundred paid up aspirants who can’t raise this money (life member fees) from getting their nomination certificates. It has also come to my attention that I have been portrayed by the party leader as a con artist to the party’s aspirants, this has tainted my personal character and credibility within the party.

“I, therefore, cannot continue to be a member of the very party that has betrayed me, my beliefs and fellow young people whose political careers are about to be crushed,” he said.

He stated that he joined Kuria in the formation of CCK because he believed that “finally young people of this nation had gotten a place to call home,” and that “ideas would be the defining factor rather than how much they are worth,” and that this motivated him to recruit more young people to the party.

“As a dedicated member of the party executive committee, I recruited so many of my friends vying for different positions in their respective counties. They went ahead to pay nominations fees and also surrendered all paperwork as advertised by the party’s election board, subsequently, the party presented a list of 350 plus fully paid up aspirants to the registrar of political parties,” added Muchendu.

Two days ago, an aspirant seeking the CCK ticket for the Gatundu North parliamentary seat claimed that Kuria handed the ticket to the highest bidder.

Mathew Mukuha Mwangi alleged that the party secretary general was receiving bribes in the name of life memberships.

The MP hopeful said in his statement that the certificate, supposedly dated April 18, 2022, was granted two days before their April 15 consensus meeting, in a bid to avoid a potential lawsuit.

“Kindly note that I have been denied justice and loyalty has been quashed. I stood for you and the party when you needed me, but when I needed you, the party and my hard work, you totally broke my hands and my spirit even at such a time when I am mourning the loss of my grandmother.

“I am helpless. I have no capacity or finances to follow the legal way, but I surely have great supporters who saw my dream, who values and have seen the works that I had already achieved in my limitedness and are ready to elect me,” he said.

