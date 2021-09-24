Witnesses Recount Last Moments With DJ Evolve’s Mother Mary Hongo

On Wednesday, renowned disk jockey (DJ) Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve lost his mother Mary Hongo, who collapsed and passed on in her shop in Kasarani.

Ms Hongo is said to have passed on on Wednesday evening while receiving treatment at a health facility.

According to witnesses, Ms Hongo had been in good health throughout the day and did not show any signs of sickness before collapsing at around 3pm.

“I passed by and greeted her (in her shop). I found her dusting goods in her shop, including clothes and shoes. She was just okay,” says Florence, a neighbour.

Another neighbour, Caroline Auma says, “Her shop is near mine. She collapsed and (immediately) called me loudly. When I came nearer, I found her struggling. I tried to lift her. I didn’t know what the problem was but she told me she had difficulty in breathing.”

According to reports by NTV, Caroline tried to give her water but she could not swallow. She suggested that they go to the hospital using a motorbike, but Ms Hongo declined, insisting that she would be okay.

However, the situation worsened a few minutes later.

“We tried our best before she told me to pray for her. I prayed for her and she got some strength and she agreed to go to the hospital. She showed me the padlock to her shop’s door, which I locked. We walked to a nearby hospital, but by the time we arrived she was very tired,” says Ms Auma.

“She was however complaining so much about her stomach. She said (the problem) started the previous day. She vomited severally, and the third time she vomited she just collapsed. The eyes turned white. Doctors said that her (blood) pressure and heartbeat were okay,” adds Ms Auma.

She was later transferred to Mama Lucy Hospital where she was confirmed dead.

In his initial statement, Ms Hongo’s husband, John Orinda, said that DJ Evolve fainted after receiving the news of his mother’s death.

“I was at work when I was informed she had been rushed to the hospital. It was abrupt but we leave everything to God. She was not sick but nowadays, people walk with sick bodies unknowingly,” said Mr Orinda.

In a subsequent statement, the family asked to be given some privacy to mourn, promising to share more information with the public once a post mortem was conducted.

“We would like the time to process what has happened and to grieve privately, but when the post-mortem is conducted in one or two days, we will be able to talk more about it,” the family said.

The body was moved to Chiromo Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

