Witness Tells Court MP Aisha Jumwa Ordered Shooting During Ganda Mini Poll

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa might have been directly involved in the murder of Michael Ngumbao Jola during the Ganda mini-poll, a witness has told the court.

Prosecution witness Alfred Jola Kahindi told a Mombasa court that the legislator was shouting at the uniformed police officers saying they had failed to execute her orders thus she was there to complete the work.

“I heard her issue orders by shouting to police officers that they had failed to deliver and she was personally at the scene to finish up the work, which was to kill the deceased,” the witness recounted.

Kahindi further recounted that the MP with her two bodyguards stormed Michael’s homestead before the fracas ensued leading to the shooting incident.

“Following the fracas and chaos with stones being hurled everywhere, and bullets renting the air I decided to lie on my stomach. After a few minutes, the calm restored and when I raised my head, I saw the deceased lying next to me with bullet wounds on the back of his left shoulder and another one on his chest,” he added.

The incident dates back to 2019 when Jumwa and the bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno were charged with the said murder.

The two were locked up after mental assessments were done. Jumwa was released on Sh4 million cash bail while his aide was released on Sh1.5 million cash bail. They also deposited their passports in court.

The hearing for the case has commenced and will go on today, April 5, 2022.

