Witness in Kanduyi MP Aide’s Murder Killed after Reportedly Naming Perpetrators

Investigations into the brutal murder of Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi’s aide, Peter Ochieng, could take a new twist after a witness in the case was also murdered on Saturday.

Edward Maruti, 35, was reportedly killed following an attack at his home by unknown assailants.

Police reports indicate that two men stormed Maruti’s home in Kimilili, Bungoma County, and attacked him and his family with a machete. He succumbed to his injuries.

Maruti’s wife, who survived the attack, was left with arm and eye injuries.

Kimilili OCPD Mwita Marwa confirmed the incident saying police suspect that Maruti’s killing was linked to that of Ochieng.

According to the police boss, Maruti had handed the names of the suspects behind the killing of Ochieng to authorities.

“The victim knew two of the suspects who killed Peter Ochieng alias Storm, and had given us the names of the two. Investigations are ongoing to nab the two who are well known by residents here (Bungoma County),” said the police boss alluding that those implicated in the murder of the MP’s aide were behind Maruti’s killing.

Ochieng, who doubled up as a musician and journalist, worked at MP Wamunyinyi’s office as a communications assistant.

The deceased’s mutilated body was found dumped near a popular bar along Sun Rise Road in Kanduyi at around 11:00 pm on Friday, August 6.

Wamunyinyi condemned the killing and called for speedy investigations and arrest of the perpetrators.

“Police must conduct proper investigations. We have leads. The boda boda operator who was to take him [Ochieng] home was paid via money transfer,” said Wamunyinyi.

“It is evident that he died brutally. The police must get to the bottom of the killing.”

