Wiper’s Philip Kaloki to Deputise Polycarp Igathe In Azimio’s New City Lineup

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has officially unveiled its political lineup for Nairobi ahead of the August 9 General Election.

In a press briefing on Friday afternoon, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga said Jubilee party’s Polycarp Igathe will fly the coalition’s gubernatorial flag, deputised by former Kibwezi MP Philip Kaloki, a member of the Wiper outfit.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has dropped his bid for the city’s top job to defend his seat. Wanyonyi, an ODM member, had earlier refused to play second fiddle to any candidate.

In the new deal closed after a series of meetings, businessman Richard Ngatia, who was eyeing the Jubilee ticket, was also prevailed upon to shelve his ambitions.

Odinga said the businessman, who had already launched aggressive campaigns in the capital, has been appointed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s special envoy for trade with immediate effect.

Further, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has been endorsed by the coalition leaders to contest for the Nairobi Senate seat while Nairobi Woman Representative has been handed a direct ticket to defend her seat.

Azimio also resolved to have the Odinga-led party produce the Speaker in the next Nairobi county government.

Other candidates who had expressed interest in the Nairobi governor seat on a Jubilee ticket but asked to drop their bids in favour of the former Nairobi deputy governor include Governor Anne Kananu and businesswoman Agnes Kagure.

Kagure has reportedly resolved to contest for the seat on an independent ticket.

