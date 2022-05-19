Wiper’s Philip Kaloki Affirms Support for Raila After Kalonzo Ditched Azimio

Azimio la Umoja coalition’s Nairobi deputy governor candidate Philip Kaloki has affirmed support for Raila Odinga amid cracks that saw Wiper party bolt out of the outfit.

Kaloki, a member of the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper party, said on Thursday that they have not been asked to drop their support for the Azimio presidential flag bearer.

“Because of the coalition agreement that is there, my presidential candidate at the moment is Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga, that’s the candidate that we are supporting. We don’t have any directions contrary to this position,” Kaloki said in an interview with K24 TV.

“What we are doing at the moment is supporting the former Prime minister to be the fifth president of this country and Nairobi is a county whereby I’m running as deputy governor, the majority of our voters are also supporting Baba.”

Kaloki was unveiled as Polycarp Igathe’s running mate last month after a deal between Wiper, Jubilee and ODM parties.

Kaloki’s clarification comes amid concerns from a section of Kenyans over what would happen to the Nairobi lineup after Musyoka’s exit.

The Wiper boss announced his exit from the Azimio coalition after missing out on the running mate slot.

“If there is no faith, you can’t do business… For how long will we sacrifice and even of we sacrifice, they mess up,” he said while protesting the choice of Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as Odinga’s running mate in the August polls.

Musyoka insisted he would be on the ballot. He unveiled Andrew Leteipa Sunkuli as his running mate.

“We have agreed to go separate ways with Azimio La Umoja, and compare notes as we do so. I wish Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua well,” he added.

