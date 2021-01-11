Wiper Settles On Muthama’s Estranged Wife For Machakos Senatorial By-election As Rivalry With UDA Escalates

Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party has settled on former Senator Johnson Muthama’s estranged wife Agnes Kavindu for Machakos Senatorial by-election slated for March 18, 2021, as the political rivalry between the two Kamba leaders escalates.

Muthama is the chairman of the recently unveiled United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, formerly Party of Development and Reform (PDR).

The party which is linked to Deputy President William Ruto is yet to name its flag bearer in the race amid claims that Muthama might be cleared to contest in the by-election. He is, however, yet to declare interest in the seat that fell vacant following the demise of Senator Boniface Kabaka in December 2020.

Wiper’s move, according to insiders, is aimed at taming Muthama’s influence in the region even as 2022 succession politics gain momentum.

Read: Kalonzo, Muthama Exchange Bitter Words At Funeral In Machakos

Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui, who doubles as Wiper Party national organising secretary, confirmed to a local media that Wiper had settled on Kavindu as its candidate.

“We have Agnes Muthama on our side and she is a strong candidate and already has given us all Muthama’s secrets and we will floor him very early morning” said Mbui.

Muthama, a former Wiper member, declined to defend his seat as Machakos Senator in 2017 as a “matter of principle” protesting what he considered malpractices in the party’s primaries.

Read Also: Bishop Margaret Wanjiru To Vie For Nairobi Governor Seat on UDA Ticket

Muthama doesn’t see eye to eye with Kalonzo. He recently blasted the former Vice President over what he termed as lack of principles further revealing that he was the one who has been sponsoring his political career.

On the other hand, Kavindu contested Machakos Women Rep seat in the 2017 polls and garnered 96,000 votes on a Jubilee ticket.

She was a member of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Task Force.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu