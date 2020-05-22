Wiper Party Top Leadership Okays Formulation Of A Coalition With Jubilee, Kanu

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been authorized by its National Executive Council (NEC) to seal the coalition agreement with Jubilee and Kanu.

According to the Star, this move was arrived at during a virtual meeting with more than 50 members that was held today, May 22, 2020.

The members of the party leadership unanimously backed the immediate implementation of the coalition agreement adding that once sealed it will be signed by the party chairman Chirau Ali Makwere and the Secretary-General Judith Sijeny.

“Meeting under the leadership of the Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, has today authorized Hon. Musyoka to seal a Cooperation Agreement with Jubilee and Kanu with immediate effect,” reads the statement in part.

Further, the party leader indicated during the meeting that its membership to the National Super Alliance (NASA) will not be interfered with.

“This Cooperation Agreement does not breach our agreements under the NASA Coalition,” Kalonzo said.

This move comes barely a fortnight after Musyoka hinted on joining the KANU-Jubilee pact ahead of the 2022 General elections.

Kalonzo Musyoka, Wiper Party Leader: Wiper party will be ready for a cooperation with both KANU & Jubilee

In a different account of events, President Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly signed a post-election agreement with KANU’s Gideon Moi.

The pact will see KANU members sit on the majority side in parliament and push Kenyatta’s agenda amid wrangles in the ruling party.

The agreement was received by the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu on May 8.

“This is to certify that Jubilee Party and Kanu, fully registered political parties under the Political Parties Act, 2011, deposited a coalition agreement. Form PP 19 was filed on May 4, 2020 by the chairmen and secretary-generals of the two parties,” said Ms Nderitu.

