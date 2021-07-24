Wiper Party Threatens To Expel Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana

Wiper Democratic Movement Party has threatened to expel Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana from the party over misconduct.

In a statement seen by Kahawa Tungu, the county boss has been invited for a hearing by the Disciplinary Committee on July 30, 2021, so as to know his fate.

This, the part said, was because the governor is unwilling to submit to the demands of the hearing of the committee.

“Refer to the captioned matter and the previous correspondence over this matter and note that it is the Disciplinary Committee’s understanding and finding that you are not willing to submit to a hearing of the Committee. Consequently, the Committee shall, within 14 days hereof, make a recommendation on your expulsion from the Party based on your conduct and the correspondence between yourself and the Party over this matter,” reads the statement in part.

It further adds, “In the event that you have had a change of mind and or you wish to attend the hearing, be at the Party Headquarters Boardroom by 11:00 AM on 30th July 2021. Should you wish to make any further written responses and submissions, do so on or before 29. July 2021.”

Last year, Wiper threatened to take disciplinary action against Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana over failure to remit the monthly membership fees.

The governor, who has expressed interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022, was said to be disloyal to the Kalonzo Musyoka-led outfit.

According to Wiper party Secretary-General Judy Sijeny, the Makueni county boss had paid dues amounting to Sh600,000. Kibwana was given 14 days to clear his dues or fail disciplinary actions, a move he is yet to comply with.