Kalonzo’s Wiper Party Opposes Three-tier Government, Pledges To Popularise BBI Countrywide

Wiper Democratic Movement party has objected proposals to form a three-tier government and instead called for leaders to come together and work to strengthen devolution.

In a press statement on Sunday, Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka, while pledging support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), said his party will only support necessary constitutional amendments.

“…even as WDM-K supports the BBI Agenda, it is clear that Kenya is not ready for regional governments. In our view, what is critical for us is to strengthen devolution and make it work for the common wananchi by creating Ward Development Fund,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo said he will lead other party members in popularising BBI countrywide.

Even as BBI politics gain momentum after a break, the former Vice President urged leaders to avoid falling into the trap of using BBI platform to outdo one another.

“As a party, we believe in an all-inclusive country where no one feels left behind. Through the BBI Framework, we need to have sobriety in debating issues raised by Kenyans. For that matter, it would be hilarious to reduce the BBI Agenda into a political duel between two leaders, ” added Kalonzo.

Kalonzo was speaking after the Wiper party council retreat in Maanzoni in Athi River, Machakos where the leadership convened to review the party’s progress and repositioning ahead of 2022.

BBI is the brainchild of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga and was formed after the March 9, 2018 handshake between the two leaders.

Odinga is among leaders who have rooted for the formation of regional governments in the past.

According to the former Prime Minister, three-tier system, which was abandoned in the Bomas draft, could strengthen devolution further by bringing in more gains not realised under the current system.

Speaking while addressing the fifth devolution conference in Kakamega in April, Odinga rooted for the system, saying there was a need to include another tier of governance, encompassing 14 regional governments.

“It is time to recover this original spirit. My proposal is that we adopt a three-tier system that retains the current counties, create regional or provincial governments, and retain the national government with a very clear formula for revenue sharing,” the ODM boss said in his keynote address at the conference.

