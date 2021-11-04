Wiper Party Set to Make Changes to Name, Colours Ahead of Polls

Former vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s party is set to make changes to its name and colours ahead of the general elections.

In a notice to the Registrar of Political Parties published in one of the local dailies on Thursday, Kalonzo wants “Kenya” dropped so the party is identified as Wiper Democratic Movement.

The party is currently known as WDM-K.

Read: Kalonzo’s Wiper Party Opposes Three-tier Government, Pledges To Popularise BBI Countrywide

The party also wants to change its colours from bold sky blue, white and earth red to royal blue, white and earth red.

“Pursuant to Section 20 (2) of the Political Parties Act, 2011, Wiper Democratic Movement – Kenya intends to change its name from Wiper Democratic Movement – Kenya (WDM-K) to Wiper Democratic Movement and its party colours from bold sky blue, white and earth red to royal blue, white and earth red,” reads the notice in part.

In 2020, the party announced a rebranding plan to make it more acceptable among the electorate.

Read Also: Wiper, Ford Kenya and ANC Set To Officially Pull Out Of NASA, Sue ODM For Funds

“We have taken the initiative to rebrand Wiper including the name and even the colour,” Kalonzo said.

“Many people have complained about why we are calling ourselves a body part of a vehicle.”

The party symbol, an umbrella, still remains.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...