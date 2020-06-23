Wiper Party Seeking to Kick Out Johnstone Muthama Over Alleged Insubordination

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has initiated a disciplinary action against former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthma over alleged insubordination and defiance to the party ideologies.

The party has given Muthama a 14-day ultimatum to respond to the claims leveled against him before the disciplinary actions are taken.

“Wiper Demoractic Movement-Kenya has initiated disciplinary proceedings against former Machakos Sen. Johnstone Muthama over alleged insubordination and defiance to the party’s ideologies. The party has given Sen. Muthama 14 days ultimatum to respond to the said claims,” read the tweet.

The Wiper Party wants Muthama to explain in detail why he should be spared failure of which he might be shown the door.

This comes just days after the party signed coalition agreements with Chama Cha Mashinani party and the Jubilee party ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Party leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Isaac Rutto signed the agreement at the Jubilee party Headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon.

They were received by Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and Vice-chairperson David Murathe.

Accompanying Kalonzo were Chirau Ali Makwere (Chairperson) Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Vice-Chair) and Judith Sijeny (Secretary-General).

Kalonzo said the Wiper party will help President Kenyatta achieve his development blueprint, the Big 4 Agenda, comprising of Food Security; Affordable Housing; Manufacturing and Affordable Healthcare.

Muthama has been accused of calling for a parallel coalition between the DP William Ruto and Wiper.

Notably, Muthma has often come out to defend the DP from his critics and pledged his unwavering support, a move the party feels is against their ideologies.

