Wiper Officials Ask Kalonzo To Consider Returning to Azimio

Party officials want Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to reconsider his decision to run for president.

The decision was made during a delegates meeting on Monday in Stoni Athi, Machakos County.

The officials demanded that Kalonzo exhausts all internal Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition conflict resolution methods before taking a stab at the highest office in the land.

“There is a dispute resolution under that alliance, so we are asking our party leader that we do consider the possibility of having further discussions on this coalition arrangement,” organizing secretary Robert Mbui said.

The Wiper party bolted out of Azimio last Monday and declared Kalonzo will run for the presidency because there was no room for dialogue, said Mbui.

Kalonzo is apparently on a trip to London.

Earlier today, the former vice president’s running mate Andrew Sunkuli submitted voter signatures to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Sunkuli, while submitting the signatures at the Bomas of Kenya confirmed that the former vice president will indeed be on the ballot on August 9.

“Yes, we are on the ballot and that is why I’m here to represent my presidential candidate who is outside the country on a private trip,” Sunkuli said.

The electoral commission has set Monday as the deadline for all presidential candidates to submit signatures from at least 2,000 registered voters who have endorsed their candidacy.

The supporters’ names, signatures, and identity cards or passport numbers must be attached to the signatures.

