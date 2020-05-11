Wiper Party Looking To Join Jubilee-KANU Coalition – Kalonzo

Former vice president and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka says the party is ready to join the KANU-Jubilee pact heading to 2022 general elections.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Monday morning, Kalonzo said the party reached the agreement following a successful virtual meeting with the national executive committee.

“Wiper will be ready to enter into a cooperation agreement with both Kanu and Jubilee when that time comes. We are open to that.

“Wiper had our national executive council meeting virtually and we agreed that we need to open negotiations and be able to move in that direction,” he said.

Kalonzo Musyoka, Wiper Party Leader: Wiper party will be ready for a cooperation with both KANU & Jubilee #DayBreak pic.twitter.com/scwv1A5L6G — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 11, 2020

Taking into account that Wiper is already in a coalition with ANC, Ford Kenya and ODM under the National Super Alliance (NASA), Kalonzo said they will look into its legality.

Further, he stated, the move will be meant to foster national cohesion especially post COVID-19.

“As Wiper, we are consulting with our coalition partners ODM, ANC, and Ford-Kenya [to] see what we can do. The country needs to come together at this time in order to unite,” he continued.

The Wiper leader denied claims that the pact will be a coalition. According to him, it will be merely a cooperation agreement.

“It will not be a coalition agreement, but mainly a cooperation agreement. We are looking at it. It does not necessarily mean killing the opposition. Far from it,” Kalonzo said.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed a post-election agreement with KANU’s Gideon Moi.

The pact will see KANU members sit on the majority side in parliament and push Kenyatta’s agenda amid wrangles in the ruling party.

The agreement was received by Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu on May 8.

“This is to certify that Jubilee Party and Kanu, fully registered political parties under the Political Parties Act, 2011, deposited a coalition agreement. Form PP 19 was filed on May 4, 2020 by the chairmen and secretary-generals of the two parties,” said Ms Nderitu.

As a result, the head of state called for a Parliamentary Group meeting where majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and majority whip Susan Kihika are expected to be de-whipped.

Sources say Murkomen could be replaced by West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio while others say Moi could take up the position.

Kihika will apparently be replaced by her deputy and Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata. His place will allegedly be filled by Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja.

Earlier, former state house employee Dennis Itumbi indicated that a mojarity of the senators especially those in support of Deputy President William Ruto were yet to arrive at State House.

The meeting was set for 8.30 am.

