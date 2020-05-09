Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka Wants COVID-19 Spending Audited

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called upon the government to audit the spending of the funds allocated for the fight against Coronavirus in the country.

According to the Star, Kalonzo has stated that transparency is needed to account for the expenditure of every coin received from the donors in form of support during this time.

Further, he urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to take charge and clear the air over the unaccounted expenditure at the Ministry of Health.

“To this end, an immediate public audit of all COVID-19 government expenditure may be necessary,” Kalonzo said.

Additionally, the Wiper party leader commended the healthcare medics and workers at the frontline in the fight against the virus and ideally applauded well-wishers who have vowed to stand with Kenyans through the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation.

“Your noble gesture at this time of need will never be taken for granted. May God richly bless you all,” he said.

Kalonzo expressed his concern over the looming healthcare workers’ strike and appealed to them to reconsider their plan as their decisions would lead to dire consequences that might inflict more suffering to the country.

On May 4, 2020, health workers issued a 14-day strike notice to the government demanding better workplace protection amid Coronavirus menace in the country.

They included nurses, medical lab technicians, clinical officers, nutritionists, pharmacy technicians among others and indicated that they would start their strike on May 18 if the government failed to meet their requirements.

The Kenya Health Professional Society (KHPS) chaired by Mohammed Duba accused the government of sidelining them during this period that health care professionals are on the front line to fight COVID-19.

“We reiterate our goodwill to support the government during this period…and once more appeal to the government to address the issues within 14 days from today (May 4) failure to which the unions will commence a nationwide strike,” said Duba.

