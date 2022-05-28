Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka Locked out of Presidential Race as IEBC Releases List of Cleared Candidates

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka will not be in the presidential race after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) locked him out on a technicality. The IEBC released a list of 16 candidates who have been cleared to contest in the August 9 polls. They are expected to present their nomination papers on Saturday.

The list comprises nine political coalition party candidates and seven candidates vying on independent tickets. Among those cleared are Azimio Coalition presidential hopeful Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto.

Kalonzo is among four political party candidates and nine independent candidates who fell short of IEBC’s requirements. Candidates are expected to have at least 48,000 supporters from a minimum of 24 counties. The list should be presented with the supporters’ names and copies of their national identity cards in a Microsoft Excel sheet.

Kalonzo failed to present the list in the required Microsoft Excel sheet.

The Wiper Party leader announced his bid to vie for the presidency after submitting his documents to the IEBC. He named Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate after attempting to exit the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition. Kalonzo’s exit has also been complicated by legal technicalities.

Kalonzo announced his bid after the Azimio Coalition Presidential candidate failed to name him as his running mate on May 16.

The Wiper leader has been under pressure from party members to rejoin the Azimio Coalition and it seems he may have run out of options.

