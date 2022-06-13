Wiper is Desperate – Nzioka Waita Says As He Denies Abandoning Machakos Gubernatorial Bid

Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has dismissed as fake reports that he has abandoned his Machakos gubernatorial bid.

In a statement doing rounds on social media, the Chama cha Uzalendo (CCU) party leader had stepped down in favour of former Transport Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Wavinya Ndeti.

Ndeti is for the second time seeking to ascend to power on a Wiper Party ticket.

The statement also indicated that Waita had yielded to pressure after “night-long” consultations with family and team.

“After a night-long consultation with my family and team, we have resolved to honour the persuasions of H.E Kalonzo Musyoka and the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga to postpone our gubernatorial candidature to a later date. This is to allow the Azimio team to field a single governor candidate in the August elections,” read the statement in part.

It added, “To Governor Wavinya Ndeti, go make us proud, you are the hope of the Machakos people. I pledge to rally behind you with all my supporters to the very end.”

But according to Waita, the “fake” statement was a testament to Wiper’s desperation which was now “embarrassing”.

“The levels of desperation in WIPER are now embarrassing.. I thought they said this “boy who speaks poor Kikamba is a non starter?” A word of advice to the Mutharaka… don’t start what you can’t finish,” he tweeted.

“#WaitaNaSuluhu marching onwards to the ballot!”

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Sunday said he would talk Waita into stepping down in favour of Ndeti.

The former vice president implored the former State House operative not to emulate Kavaluku’s (Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua) political maneuvers.

“I will be reaching out to my sister Wavinya Ndeti and my brother Nzioka Waita so that they reach an agreement for one of them to go for the Machakos Governorship seat. We cannot afford to lose the Machakos governorship due to friendly fire,” said Kalonzo.

Last week, there were rumours that Waita had finally dropped out of the gubernatorial race, claims he shut down.

