Wiper, Ford Kenya and ANC Set To Officially Pull Out Of NASA, Sue ODM For Funds

The Wiper, Amani National Congress (ANC) Ford Kenya parties are planning to officially withdraw from the National Super Alliance (NASA) after fallout with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi revealed that the three coalition partners are already formulating paperwork that will see the end to NASA coalition.

The coalition agreement stipulates that NASA can only cease to exist if three partners decide to pull out.

“It is a process and something will soon happen. There are procedural issues we have to look at before the final decision is made. Obviously people are working behind the scene on the matter,” said Mudavadi.

Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula says that they are also planning to take ODM to court over political parties’ funding that has been disbursed to ODM since 2017.

“What is left of NASA is winding up and accountability issues. Public resources have been channeled to one of partners who has completely refused to account. This may lead to legal challenges and as affiliates we shall seek remedies legally starting with arbitration, tribunal and maybe eventually the High Court,” said Wetangula.

Read: ODM Chairman John Mbadi Hints At A NASA Comeback Ahead of 2022

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, according to Wetangula, was mandated to address the issue with ODM party leader Raila Odinga, but Odinga and ODM are said to have snubbed any negotiations with Kalonzo for the last six months.

“The numbers of each coalition party in Parliament is a matter of public record. Funds disbursed so far have only been received by one coalition partner; the Orange Democratic Movement at the expense of other coalition partners,” said Kalonzo in a letter to Raila dated May 21.

A meeting that was meant to happen on May 7 failed to happen, after ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya failed to show up, further complicating the matter.

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna however rubbished the matter, claiming that ODM does not owe anything to the three parties.

“We have never known what amount of money they are demanding from us; the legal and factual basis of that demand. So at least when the matter is in court we will be able to know for the first time what their claim against us is. So we welcome that cause of action,” said Sifuna as quoted by the Standard.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu