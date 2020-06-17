Wiper, CCM Parties Sign Cooperation Deal With Jubilee Ahead Of 2022 Elections

Wiper Movement and Chama Cha Mashinani parties have inked a post-election cooperation agreement with the ruling Jubilee party.

Party leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Isaac Rutto signed the agreement at the Jubilee party Headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon.

They were received by Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and Vice-chairperson David Murathe.

Accompanying Kalonzo were Chirau Ali Makwere (Chairperson) Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Vice-Chair) and Judith Sijeny (Secretary-General).

Last month, the Wiper boss revealed that the party’s National Executive Council had given him a green light to seal a co-operation agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party.

On the other hand, Rutto, who served as first Governor for Bomet County, met President Kenyatta last month to finalize the cooperation agreement.

Reports indicate that he was picked by a chopper from his rural home in Bomet for a meeting with the President at State House Nairobi where they agreed to work together.

Today’s agreement comes weeks after independence party KANU signed a post coalition pact with Jubilee.

The KANU-Jubilee merger saw West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio named the Senate Majority Leader.

Kalonzo and Rutto are now poised to enjoy similar offers.

Addressing members of the press today after the agreement, Kalonzo, however, said the deal does not affect its pact with the National Super Alliance (NASA).

“This Cooperation Agreement does not breach our agreements under the NASA Coalition because we can not be in two coalitions at the same time, ” said the former Vice President.

Kalonzo said the Wiper party will help President Kenyatta achieve his development blueprint, the Big 4 Agenda, comprising of Food Security; Affordable Housing; Manufacturing and Affordable Healthcare.

It’s rumoured that following the signing of the pact Kalonzo and Rutto might land plum jobs in government in anticipated changes.

