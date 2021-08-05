Winning Start For K’Ogalo’s New Boss Mark Harrison

Gor Mahia new coach Mark Harrison pulled a slim 1-0 win against Kakamega Homeboyz in his first game in charge on Wednesday.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League game was staged at Thika Municipal Stadium.

Mark, a Briton, was unveiled two days ago, succeeding Portuguese Vaz Pinto, who resigned in July.

Sydney Ochieng’s 25th minute freekick separated the two sides as K’Ogalo bounced back to winning way in seven league games.

Gor Mahia goalkeeper Samuel Njau had a good day in office saving two penalties in the 2nd and 32nd minutes despite causing the first.

Gor Mahia had missed their previous game against arch rivals AFC Leopards after the two nemesis decided to boycott the fixture over financial disagreement with FKF.

They were fined a total of Ksh. 10 million and docked three points each.

