Winning Start For Harambee Stars’ Joash Onyango As Tanzania’s New League Season Begins

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango begun his Simba SC life with a 2-1 win over Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium on Sunday as the 2020/21 Tanzania Premier League season kicked off.

Onyango signed for the Msimbazi Red from multiple Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia, becoming the third high profile K’Ogalo player after Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata to join the club in the recent past.

Nicknamed Berlin Wall, the former Western Stima stopper already won a trophy with Simba after last weekend’s triumph in the Ngao Ya Jamii, where they beat Namungo FC is the season opener.

In the game against newbies Ihefu, Simba didn’t waste much time and found the back of the net in the 10th minute through skipper John Bocco, who smashed the ball in the top right.

But Omary Mponda leveled for the hosts with a low drive four minutes later, before Mzamiru Yassin grabbed the winner for Simba three minutes to half time.

Kahata did not make the matchday squad.

