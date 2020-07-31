Winning FA Cup Could Persuade Aubameyang To Stay – Arsenal Boss Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says winning Saturday’s Heads Up FA Cup final to secure European football next season may persuade captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at the club.

Gabon striker Aubameyang, 31, has one year left on his contract.

“I don’t have that feeling,” said Arteta when asked if the game against Chelsea would be Aubameyang’s last.

“Winning the trophy helps you believe. If you wear the armband and lift that cup, that will help.”

Former midfielder Arteta, who captained Arsenal to FA Cup wins in 2014 and 2015, says experiencing that success could convince Aubameyang to trust the club are going in the right direction.

“I wouldn’t like to link these two factors [keeping Aubameyang and European football], but financially it would be helpful. We’ve got an opportunity to do both,” said the 38-year-old Spaniard, who took charge of the Gunners – his first job in management – in December after being Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City.

“It’s a package. You need a lot of ingredients on the table to persuade a player. At the moment he is with us and I think he should be proud of where he is.

“It generates trust when you win titles. It generates moments when together you go through some good emotions.

“When you are in a process of [development] that makes it even more important. We have a great opportunity tomorrow – let’s go for it.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu