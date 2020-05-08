Winnie Odinga To Defy Gov’t On Conducting Online Classes, To Start Teaching History, English

Winnie Odinga, ODM leader Raila Odinga’s daughter has vowed to defy government over conducting online classes.

On Friday, Winnie said she will soon launch online English and History classes.

“With that being said, I start online teaching soon. English and History were my subjects. But be fairly warned, my history classes may differ drastically from the curriculum. You may fail the exam but you will win in knowledge of the truth,” she tweeted.

“Club Covid wamekataa, online learning wanakataa. What do these dinosaurs want us to do online? Just watch churches being streamed and sing hymns? No way. The future will be digitized!”

With that being said, I start online teaching soon. English and History were my subjects. But be fairly warned, my history classes may differ drastically from the curriculum. You may fail the exam but you will win in knowledge of the truth. 💪🏾 https://t.co/jsVEVWPaRo — WinnieOdinga (@winnie_odinga) May 8, 2020

She was referring to Education PS Belio Kipsang’s remarks where he said that untrained persons conducting online lessons were committing an illegality.

“Anybody who is offering to teach students without being qualified is undertaking an illegality, and so is anyone circulating e-learning information that is not approved by KICD (Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development), ” said Kipsang warning the ministry will take action.

Kipsang said for a person to be qualified to teach they must be registered with TSC.

“All the content of learning delivered to students must be approved by the KICD, whether for online learning or physical learning. And every teacher must be qualified,” he told MPs.

Winnie is following in the footsteps of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino who last Saturday offered to revise mathematics questions with form four candidates. The session was streamed live on his social media pages.

Babu took the learners through topics regarded by learners as “hard” including differentiation, calculus, integration and trigonometry.

“Mathematics is the easiest subject on earth,” he said.

He too, just like Winnie, will continue teaching via social media.

“The Principal Secretary Education Belio Kipsang is BASKING IN THE GLORY OF HIS IGNORANCE by banning our lesson.We will PROCEED with our KCSE CHEMISTRY REVISION tomorrow at 2pm.Stay tuned on my Facebook,” he said.

The Principal Secretary Education Belio Kipsang is BUSKING IN THE GLORY OF HIS IGNORANCE by banning our lesson.We will PROCEED with our KCSE CHEMISTRY REVISION tomorrow at 2pm.Stay tuned on my Facebook. — Babu Owino (@HEBabuOwino) May 7, 2020

He taught the class on his Facebook page earlier today.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu