Winnie Achieng’, Woman Whose Car Plunged Into Ocean Dies In Mombasa Hospital

The vehicle, a Toyota Vits of registration KCY 556B had two occupants, Achieng’ and her son.

Winnie Achieng’, a woman whose car plunged into the ocean earlier today has died in hospital aged 33.

The car was coming from Changamwe side towards Mombasa Island when the incident happened.

Rescuers helped retrieve the car although the woman was reported to have consumed a lot of water. She was however rushed to hospital. According to witness statements, the driver of the salon car was overspeeding.

“The car was moving at a high speed. I saw it heading towards Mombasa Island and all of a sudden I saw it in the ocean. I rushed to rescue the occupants,” Mr Omar Chigamba, a local who saved the woman is quoted by a local publication.

