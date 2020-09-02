Harambee Starlets Defender Wincate Kaari Joins Yanga Princess Of Tanzania

Harambee Starlets left full back Wincate Kinyua Kaari has joined Yanga Princess in the Tanzania’s Women’s Premier League from Thika Queens.

Kaari, 20, is amongst the rising starlets of the game and was first capped last year when Kenya played Ghana in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

She joins Bertha Omita, who recently signed for Simba Queens, Yanga Princess’ arch rivals, in the fast growing Tanzania’s women’s top flight.

Kaari also joins a growing list of Harambee Starlets players, who have recently made professional ranks abroad.

They include Esse Akida, who joined Turkish giants Besiktas, Corazon Aquino, who signed for Portuguese top-tier side Atletico Ouriense on a one-year deal and Cynthia Shilwatso who caught the eye of Spanish top tier side Edf Logrono.

