Win for LSK CEO Mercy Wambua As Court Quashes Suspension

The High Court has reinstated Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua months after the society voted to send her on compulsory leave.

Wambua was sent packing during a special general meeting held in June this year to discuss her tenure and audit of LSK bank accounts.

But in a ruling delivered on Monday, Justice Anthony Mrima set aside the resolutions of the meeting including the suspension of Wambua.

The court further declared as illegal a caretaker council constituted during the meeting.

Justice Mrima noted that the council was elected two years ago but the general membership remains, with the exception of Roseline Odede who resigned.

The judge found out that the said general meeting was conducted in contravention of a court order that had directed that the matter be taken to arbitration.

He directed the parties to convene a council meeting within 21 days.

Wambua had dismissed her suspension by a team led by LSK President Nelson Havi as “illegal and null and void.”

Power struggles at LSK started in September 2020 when the council suspended Wambua pending investigations into her conduct.

Then, Havi said, he was facing opposition for sanctioning a forensic audit of LSK finances.

