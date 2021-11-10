Win for Lilian As Court Dismisses Application to Transfer Property Dispute Case to Machakos

A Nairobi court on Monday dismissed an application by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua to transfer a property dispute case involving his estranged lover Lilian Nganga to Machakos.

Nairobi Principal Magistrate E Wanjala dismissed his objection for lack of merit. Instead, the court set a hearing date for November 15.

“The court finds that the objections raised by Mutua are not sustainable and lacking in merit. They are dismissed in their entirety and the case will proceed on November 15 as scheduled,” the court ruled.

Lilian is seeking orders restraining the county boss from accessing her home or work place and from seizing her assets.

In the first case, she accuses Mutua of transferring shares of a company – Ndash Enterprises, which they established in 2014 – they jointly own to a third party.

Through lawyer Philip Murgor, Lilian claims the shares were transferred in July soon after their nine-year relationship came to an end. She has filed a report with the police over the illegal transfer.

In the second suit, Lilian accuses the county chief of forcefully entering her apartment in Kileleshwa and taking possession of a car that she bought in 2014.

She said that “he is likely to take her other properties unless restrained by the court.”

She has also complained of threats to her life and of those close to her.

Apart from seeking transfer of the matter to Machakos, Mutua also sought to stop the Nairobi Commercial Court from hearing the dispute, on grounds that Lilian had admitted to being in a marriage with him.

The dispute, he argued, should be transferred to the Family Division that handles matrimonial property disputes.

