Win for UDA As Six Kenya Kwanza Affiliate Parties Fold

uda
Six Political Parties Fold To Join UDA. [COURTESY]

Six parties in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance have folded to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala on Tuesday announced that Umoja na Maendeleo Party, Farmers Party, Chama cha Kazi, Chama cha Mashinani, National Agenda Party of Kenya and Economic Freedom Party had resolved to join the ruling party.

According to Malala who has been pushing for a merger, the six political outfits will no longer be “partners but part of the UDA family”.

“They will participate in all our UDA activities including the ongoing membership registration drive, and the upcoming party grassroots elections come August. I, therefore, encourage them to advise their members to take up an active role in building our great party,” said Malala.

