Win for Sakaja as Petition Challenging Authenticity of Degree is Dismissed

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja. [Courtesy]

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja can now breathe easy after the High Court on Tuesday dismissed a case challenging the validity of his academic credentials.

Justice Anthony Mrima ruled that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) did not err by clearing Sakaja for the Nairobi gubernatorial contest.

The judge also noted that the petitioner failed to prove that the legislator’s certificate was fake.

The judge further asserted that the electoral agency lacks the authority or mandate to check the validity of the documents presented by applicants.

