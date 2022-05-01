Win for Kenyan Workers As Uhuru Orders 12% Increase in Minimum Wage

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared a 12 percent increase in the minimum wage in the country.

Speaking during this year’s Labour Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday, the Head of State said the directive takes effect today, May 1, 2022.

The increment, the President said, is meant to cushion the country’s workforce against the rising cost of living occasioned by several external economic factors.

“I today declare an increase of the minimum wage by 12 percentage points with effect from May 1, 2022,” he said to cheers from thousands of workers who attended the event.

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) was pushing for a 40 percent increment in the minimum wage.

In his speech, President Kenyatta regretted that the ongoing geopolitical conflict in eastern Europe involving Russia and Ukraine was slowing down the global economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the high cost of fuel, the President said the country’s fuel subsidy programme had ensured that Kenya maintained among the lowest pump prices in the world, and cautioned oil marketers against hoarding petroleum products.

Following concerns from COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, the Head of State directed Labour and Social Protection CS Simon Chelugui to immediately gazette COTU’s representative on the NSSF Board of Trustees.

Atwoli had faulted the ministry for failing to gazette the appointee despite earlier commitment.

President Kenyatta declares a minimum wage increase of 12pc to cushion civil servants effective today. pic.twitter.com/f530QpPG4m — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 1, 2022

