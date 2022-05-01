in NEWS

Win for Kenyan Workers As Uhuru Orders 12% Increase in Minimum Wage

Uhuru -labour-day

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a 12 percent increase in the minimum wage in the country.

Speaking during this year’s Labour Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday, the Head of State said the directive takes effect immediately.

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) was pushing for a 40 percent increment in the minimum wage.

More to Follow 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Labour DayUhuru Kenyatta

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Harmonize

Bongo Star Harmonize Arrested In Nairobi