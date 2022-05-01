Win for Kenyan Workers As Uhuru Orders 12% Increase in Minimum Wage

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a 12 percent increase in the minimum wage in the country.
Speaking during this year’s Labour Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday, the Head of State said the directive takes effect immediately.
Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) was pushing for a 40 percent increment in the minimum wage.
More to Follow
