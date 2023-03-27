Win for Azimio as Court Declines to Stop Protests

“It would therefore not be proper for these courts to appear to be setting out new regulations and policies which is not within its docket,” Justice Ong’undi stated.

The court further declined to order Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to arrest the demonstrators.

Justice Ong’undi also said that the court did not have the authority to direct the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on who to arrest.

On whether opposition leader Raila Odinga violated the law by declaring last Monday a public holiday, Justice Ong’undi said the CS Kindiki and IG Koome should know what to do about the matter.

“We have a principle known as separation of powers,” said the judge.

Sonko asserts in the petition that the “illegal demonstrations” that took place on Monday of last week were intended to illegally oust a duly elected president from office.

The protests, he claims, are “bitter expressions of disaffection over Raila’s loss in the August 9, 2022, presidential election,” despite being camouflaged as “economic protests.”

The opposition said it will be holding demos twice a week; on Mondays and Thursdays.

