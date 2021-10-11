Wilson Sossion Jumps Ship, Declares Support For DP William Ruto

Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion has ditched the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party for United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Sossion who has been serving as a nominated MP under ODM is eying the Bungoma senatorial seat in the 2022 general elections, currently held by Dr Christopher Langat, also a lieutenant of Ruto.

“The agenda of “bottom-up” in the whole world is a pro-common man and is an agenda of equality and prosperity of the common man. (For) the choice of this agenda, I can count you as one of the few brave African leaders,” he said.

The politics are now of policy and economy. The bottom up economic model is the way to go. Empowering the hustlers is empowering a nation @UDAKenya @WilliamsRuto @DavidNdii #economy #Utamaduniday2021 pic.twitter.com/cl5HNfUeEY — Hon. Wilson Sossion (@Sossion_wilson) October 11, 2021

This comes just two months after Sossion resigned as KNUT SG citing lack of support from the government.

This is the second time he is showing support for DP Ruto despite being an ODM legislator. In previous times, Sossion has refuted claims that he has ditched ODM.

