Ex World Marathon Record Holder Wilson Kipsang Arrested For Allegedly Violating Dusk Till Dawn Curfew

Former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang was on Thursday night arrested for disobeying the dusk till dawn curfew gazetted on March 27.

“This order shall apply during the hours between seven o’clock in the evening and 5 o’clock in the morning with effect from 27 March 2020, and shall remain in effect for a period of thirty days thereof,” the notice read.

Kipsang was in the company of a Kapchemutwa ward representative identified as Ambrose Kiplagat and 18 others.

They were found in a popular Iten club taking alcohol after 7 pm.

Confirming the incident was Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander John Mwinzi who stated that they received word from members of the public.

“Our officers found the MCA, the athlete and other revellers hiding in a popular club in Iten. These are high profile individuals who should be helping us in the enforcement of the curfew.

“We are asking members of the public to stop abusing our reluctance to use full force during the enforcement of the curfew,” Mwinzi said.

The government imposed the curfew to stem the spread of COVID-19 which has so far killed 3 Kenyans.

So far, Kenya has confirmed 110 cases of coronavirus as global infections surpassed the 1 million mark.

While scientists continue to find a possible cure for the virus, people have been advised to stay indoors and maintain social distance.

Countries reporting cases of COVID-19 have banned social gatherings while others have ordered for a total lockdown which has been said to be effective in the U.K.

